South Korea's Komipo seeks LNG cargo for Jan - document

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's Korea Midland Power Co (KOMIPO) is seeking to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in January, according to a tender document reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

The company is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for delivery into the Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) unloading terminal over Jan. 14-16 on a fixed price basis, according to the document.

Offers are due by Dec. 1, the document stated.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.