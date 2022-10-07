South Korea's Yoon promises to help stabilise markets















SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday the government would take steps to spur capital inflows and ease dollar supply-demand imbalance, adding that uncertainty has expanded on foreign exchange and other markets.

"The government will strengthen the safety valve by taking steps to improve the dollar supply-demand situation on the foreign exchange market," a presidential office statement quoted Yoon as saying at a meeting of economy ministers.

He also said preparation to re-activate a stock market stabilisation fund would be completed during this month and that the government would take steps to spur foreign investment in local stock and bond markets.

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue











