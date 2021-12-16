Springsteen deal shows Boss has a financial touch

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The “Born in the U.S.A.” singer is selling his music rights to Sony for $500 mln. It’s well-timed: valuation multiples for songs are high, buttressed by cheap money, and growth in online streaming may slow. Buyers’ hungry hearts will lead artists to a monetary promised land.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Musician Bruce Springsteen has sold his masters and music publishing rights to Sony Music in a deal worth about $500 million, entertainment publication Billboard reported on Dec. 15.

- The sale will give Sony ownership of Springsteen’s entire catalog, including 15-times platinum album “Born In The U.S.A” and “The River”.

- It is the latest in a string of catalog deals over the past year or so that includes the music of David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young and Carole Bayer Sager.

- Warner Music bought worldwide rights to Bowie's catalog in September, and Dylan sold his back catalog of more than 600 songs in December last year to Universal Music Group at a purchase price of around $300 million, according to numerous press reports.

