COLOMBO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved downgrading the island nation to the status of "low income country", in order to get access to concessional funding from international organisations, the cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardane said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo; Writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Tom Hogue











