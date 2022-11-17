Sri Lanka inflation likely below 4%-5% next year if policies maintained - central bank















COLOMBO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's inflation would likely be below 4%-5% by the end of next year if the current fiscal policies are maintained, central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said in a statement to the parliament on Thursday.

Sri Lanka's inflation has trended downwards from the end of October, easing to 66% after hitting 69.8% in September.

