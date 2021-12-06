Stronger demand across vessels lifts Baltic index to over 1-month high
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index rose to an over one-month high on Monday, buoyed by strengthened rates across all its vessel segments.
* The overall index (.BADI), which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, added 64 points, or 2%, to 3,235, a peak since Nov. 1.
* The capesize index (.BACI) advanced 105 points, or 2.3%, to its highest in nearly a month-and-a-half at 4,699.
* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased by $874 to $38,970.
* Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rose, on hopes a monetary policy easing in China could curb the downside risks being faced by the world's biggest steel producer and consumer, but gains were capped by steel output control fears.
* The panamax index (.BPNI) gained 84 points, or 2.7%, at 3,212, its eleventh straight session of gains.
* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which carry 60,000-70,000 tonne coal or grain cargoes, increased by $750 to $28,904.
* The supramax index (.BSIS) rose 21 points to 2,452, its highest level since Nov. 4.
