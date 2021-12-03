Super-app Grab gets rear-ended

MUMBAI, Dec 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The group’s shares plunged 20% on debut following its $31 bln SPAC merger. Unlike China’s Didi or India’s Paytm, the crash wasn't so much its fault; the Altimeter- and Temasek-backed deal was well-enough constructed. But Grab is in a market pile-up that won’t clear soon.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @ugalani on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shares in Southeast Asian super-app Grab slid more than 20% in their New York debut on Dec. 2 following the company's merger with a blank-check company earlier this year. The shares rose as much as 21% minutes after the listing before plunging.

- The merger with Altimeter Growth Corp, a special-purpose acquisition company, announced on April 13, valued Grab’s equity at $39.6 billion on a post-money basis and the enterprise, including debt, at $31.2 billion.

- Singapore-based Grab, founded in 2012 and backed by SoftBank, offers ride-hailing, digital payments and other mobile services.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Editing by Pete Sweeney and Thomas Shum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.