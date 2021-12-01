Super-app Grab rides high into New York debut

MUMBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Southeast Asian giant held firm in a difficult year. It’s on track to hit targets set from its record $31 bln SPAC merger, supporting a rich 13 times sales valuation multiple. Margins in its ride-hailing business show the promise of its food-delivery-to-fintech ambitions.

- Altimeter Growth Corp, a special-purpose acquisition company, on Nov. 30 said shareholders approved the merger with Singapore-based Grab. The latter’s shares are expected to start trading in New York on Dec. 2.

- The merger, announced on April 13, valued Grab’s equity at $39.6 billion on a post-money basis and the enterprise, including debt, at $31.2 billion.

- Grab, founded in 2012 and backed by SoftBank, offers ride-hailing, digital payments and other mobile services.

