Surgutneftegaz awards Neste Oil 100,000 T of Baltic Urals in Dec
MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Surgutneftegaz (SNGS.MM) awarded Neste Oil 100,000 tonnes of Urals crude loading from Ust-Luga on Dec. 8-9, traders said on Monday.
The cargo was sold at around dated Brent minus $1.40 per barrel when adding freight costs to an original FOB differential, above the recent price estimates for the grade , traders said.
The tender closed on Nov. 22 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT).
Russian Urals oil loadings from its Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga over Dec. 1-10 were set at 1.5 million tonnes, down by 17% from 1.8 million tonnes set for Nov. 1-10.
