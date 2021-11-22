Surgutneftegaz awards Neste Oil 100,000 T of Baltic Urals in Dec

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Surgutneftegaz (SNGS.MM) awarded Neste Oil 100,000 tonnes of Urals crude loading from Ust-Luga on Dec. 8-9, traders said on Monday.

The cargo was sold at around dated Brent minus $1.40 per barrel when adding freight costs to an original FOB differential, above the recent price estimates for the grade , traders said.

The tender closed on Nov. 22 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT).

Russian Urals oil loadings from its Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga over Dec. 1-10 were set at 1.5 million tonnes, down by 17% from 1.8 million tonnes set for Nov. 1-10.

Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by David Evans

