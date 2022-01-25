Swedes cash out of e-sports for princely sum

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Modern Times (MTGb.ST) is turning off its e-sports monitor. The Stockholm-listed company announced late on Monday it was selling ESL Gaming, which organises and commercialises competitive video game tournaments, for $1 billion in cash to Savvy Gaming. Given MTG is quitting a growth area, the 37% pop in its share price reflects that it’s getting a rich price.

ESL’s turnover was around 1.3 billion Swedish crowns ($148 million) in the 12 months to September, putting the deal at 7 times sales. Canadian peer Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX.TO) trades at less than 3 times 2021 sales, according to Refinitiv data. Savvy’s plan to merge ESL with FACEIT, another e-sports outfit, may make up some of the difference.

The deal also marks another foray into gaming for Saudi Arabia’s $450 billion Public Investment Fund, which owns Savvy. The PIF last year raised its stakes in U.S. gaming companies Electronic Arts (EA.O) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) read more , which is being sold to Microsoft (MSFT.O) for $69 billion read more . While MTG can refocus on other areas of gaming, Saudi’s need to identify post-oil money-spinners is more pressing. (By Oliver Taslic)

Editing by George Hay and Karen Kwok

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.