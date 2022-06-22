Tougher times ahead for Swedish economy, Swedish finance minister says

People walk past market stalls at Hotorget square, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Stockholm, Sweden October 30, 2020. TT News Agency/Amir Nabizadeh via REUTERS

Summary 2022 GDP seen growing 1.9% vs pvs forecast 3.1%

2023 forecast 1.1% vs 1.6%

STOCKHOLM, June 22 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy will grow more slowly than previously expected, hit by the effects of inflation and the war in Ukraine, the government said in a new forecast published on Wednesday.

Businesses and households bounced back quickly from the effects of the pandemic, but the war in Ukraine has extended problems with supply chains and sent already high energy prices soaring, pushing up inflation across the board.

Sweden's economy had already begun to slow, contracting 0.8% in the first quarter and the effects of inflation, rate hikes and falling global demand will have an increasingly negative effect this year. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We can expect tougher times ahead," Finance Minister Mikael Damberg told reporters during a news conference.

Gross domestic product is expected to grow 1.9%, the Finance Ministry said compared with the 3.1% predicted in the previous forecast in April.

GDP growth was seen at 1.1% in 2023, down from 1.6% seen previously.

The downgrade to economic growth forecasts was in line those made by a number of other organisations.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.