Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group Syngenta Group launched 3.5-year U.S. dollar bonds at U.S. Treasuries plus 125 basis point price guidance, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The Chinese-owned company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru;











