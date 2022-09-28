Taiwan central bank says it will not adopt foreign exchange control measures















TAIPEI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank said on Wednesday it will not adopt foreign exchange control measures and that foreign exchange management measures are enough to maintain financial market stability.

If another U.S. rate hike causes a large outflow of foreign capital, the bank said it has sufficient capacity to respond to fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.

Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens











