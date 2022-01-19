Taiwan Dec export orders seen rising for 22nd month in a row

Summary <a href="reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI">For poll data click:</a>

Orders median forecast +8% y/y (prior month +13.4%)

Data due Thursday, Jan 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in December for the 22nd straight month albeit at a slower pace, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, due to supply chain issues and off last year's high base.

The median forecast from a poll of 17 economists expects export orders to rise 8% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 1% to 16.5%.

The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, grew 13.4% year-on-year to $65.5 billion in November, faster than expected and a historic high due to sustained technology demand ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season. read more

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia's exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

The data for December will be released on Thursday.

