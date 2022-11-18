Taiwan October export orders likely contracted again, but at slower pace: Reuters poll

Summary

Orders median forecast -1% y/y (prior month -3.1%)

TAIPEI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely contracted again in October as global demand for technology cools though at a slower rate than the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The median forecast from a poll of 13 economists was for export orders to fall 1% from a year earlier. Forecasts ranged from an expansion of 1.9% to a contraction of 5.4%.

The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, fell 3.1% in September, coming off a high base and supported by strong sales of new consumer electronics products like iPhones.

The government has predicted last month's export orders to be between 1% and 3.6% lower than those of October 2021.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW), , are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

The data for October will be released on Monday.

