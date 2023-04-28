Taiwan slips into recession as Q1 GDP contracts worse than expected

Summary Preliminary Q1 GDP -3.02% y/y vs Q4 -0.41% (Reuters poll -1.25%)

Q1 exports -19.17% y/y in U.S. dollar terms















TAIPEI, April 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export-dependent economy slipped into recession in the first quarter and shrank by a worse rate than expected, hit by a drop in exports due to slowing global tech demand amid broader economic woes.

For the January-March period, annual gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 3.02% from a year earlier, following a contraction of 0.41% in the previous quarter, preliminary data from the statistics agency showed on Friday.

That was worse than a fall of 1.25% predicted in a Reuters poll.

Quarter-on-quarter, the economy contracted 6.37% on a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

First-quarter exports dropped 19.17% from a year earlier in U.S. dollar terms, the agency said, hit by high global inflation, the war in Ukraine and generally weaker demand worldwide.

