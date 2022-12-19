Taiwan's export orders seen contracting at faster pace in Nov- Reuters poll
- Orders median forecast -11.2% y/y (prior month -6.3%)
- Data due Tuesday, Dec. 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)
TAIPEI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely contracted again in November, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, as global demand for the island's technology-related goods cools and at a faster clip than the previous month.
The median forecast from a poll of 18 economists was for export orders to fall 11.2% from a year earlier. Forecasts ranged for a contraction of between 6.26% and 20%.
Taiwan's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, fell 6.3% in October, dropping more severely than expected on weak consumer demand hit by inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes. read more
The government has predicted November's export orders to be between 14.5% and 17.6%, lower than those seen in the year-ago period.
Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.
The island's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW), , are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
The data for November will be released on Tuesday.
