Tencent Music, Baudax Bio, Novavax

The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday as conviction in the U.S. economy helped investors shrug off concerns over Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures, following a four-day rally for U.S. stocks amid thin trading volumes.

At 12:37 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.13% at 36,348.4. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.18% at 4,782.67 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.56% at 15,781.682.

** Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS.N): down 5.1% BUZZ-Drops as Q4 revenue outlook disappoints

** Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT.O): down 9.8%

** ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF : down 7.1%

** Canaan Inc (CAN.O): down 7.5% BUZZ-Bitcoin drop topples crypto stocks

** Flotek Industries Inc (FTK.N): up 56.1% BUZZ-Surges over 50% on potential offer

** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals : up 6.4% BUZZ-Surges as former GSK exec joins board

** ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc (AEY.O): up 15.2% BUZZ-Soars after upbeat Q4 results

** Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME.N): down 1.2% BUZZ-Regulatory changes could impact Tencent Music - Benchmark; initiates with "hold"

** Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA.O): down 2.0% BUZZ-Falls as COVID-19 treatment fails late-stage trial

** iQIYI Inc (IQ.O): down 4.0% BUZZ-iQIYI's growth outlook uncertain due to China scrutiny - Benchmark

BUZZ-EV maker Arrival accelerates on ground trials of its electric bus

** Kandi Technologies Group Inc (KNDI.O): up 8.8%

BUZZ-Soars as subsidiary begins mass production of LFP batteries

** Baudax Bio Inc (BXRX.O): down 24.4%

BUZZ-Plunges on $4.2 mln registered direct offering

** FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS.N): up 0.4%

BUZZ-RBC sees strategic benefits for FactSet from CUSIP deal

** Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO.N): up 3.0%

BUZZ-Gains on deal to buy hunting gear maker Stone Glacier

** Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O): down 3.2%

BUZZ-Peloton may see demand softness in Dec qtr -Raymond James

** Novavax Inc (NVAX.O): up 0.6%

BUZZ-Rises on COVID-19 vaccine authorization in India

** RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD.N): down 1.0%

BUZZ-RR Donnelley down after reporting system breach

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

