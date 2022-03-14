Tesla, Apple, ExxonMobil

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as investors clung to hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, with bank stocks higher ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.

At 8:03 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.64% at 33,137. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.26% at 4,212.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.40% at 13,238.75.

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Musk says Tesla facing inflationary pressure; shares slip

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : up 31.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges as Rio Tinto offers to buy rest of stake

** Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N): up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on news of Germany's plan to buy F-35 fighter jets

** Las Vegas Sands Corp : down 3.2% premarket

** Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O): down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-U.S. casino cos fall as Chinese provinces tighten COVID-19 curbs

** Anglogold Ashanti Ltd : down 3.8% premarket

** Sibanye Stillwater Ltd : down 4.6% premarket

** Gold Fields Ltd : down 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Gold miners drop as investors expect rate hikes, Russia-Ukraine progress

** AnPac Bio Medical Science Co Ltd (ANPC.O): down 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on Nasdaq notice

** Sea Ltd (SE.N): down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Shopee-owner Sea continues slide, CEO says pain is short term

** ExxonMobil (XOM.N): down 1.2% premarket

** Callon Petroleum Co (CPE.N): down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Energy cos down on tentative hopes in Ukraine peace talks

** Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR.O): down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Velodyne Lidar says warring founder David Hall sells shares

** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Apple supplier Foxconn suspends Shenzen operations as COVID cases spike

** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): up 1.5% premarket

** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Major U.S. banks climb tracking Treasury yields, rebound in broader markets

** Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO.O): up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises as set to join S&P SmallCap index

** Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR.O): down 47.3% premarket BUZZ-Slumps as skin cancer therapy fails late-stage trial

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.