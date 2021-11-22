Tesla, Apple, GoDaddy, Best Buy

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

The S&P 500 hit a record high on Monday after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term, with Wall Street lenders rallying on the prospect of interest rate hikes in 2022.

At 12:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.55% at 35,797.26. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.46% at 4,719.53 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.47% at 15,981.982.

** Vonage Holdings Corp (VG.O): up 25.9% BUZZ-Hits record high on $6.2 bln buyout deal with Ericsson

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 3.3% BUZZ-Model S Plaid coming to China around March, tweets Tesla's Musk BUZZ-Tesla inches closer to record closing high

** Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA.N): up 20.7% BUZZ-Climbs on upbeat fourth-quarter results

** Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL.N): up 3.3% BUZZ-Rises on $200 mln share buyback plan

BUZZ-China's EdTech co Meten Holding drops on weak Q3

BUZZ-Edges up as CEO discloses stock purchase

BUZZ-Set for best day ever on COVID-19 research contracts

** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): down 0.5%

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 2.0%

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 0.6%

** Yamana Gold Inc : down 1.0%

BUZZ-Gold miners dip on stronger dollar, Fed taper bets

BUZZ-Gains after JP Morgan hints at potential improvement in iPhone 13 supply

BUZZ-Hits record high after $580 mln Badcock deal

BUZZ-Down after security breach exposed Managed WordPress user data

BUZZ-Up after nicotine addiction drug study passes safety review

BUZZ-AI firm Cerence Inc set for worst day ever on downbeat outlook

** Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG.N): up 2.3%

** PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N): up 2.6%

** Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN.O): up 1.9%

BUZZ-Bank stocks jump on Powell re-nomination

BUZZ-Set for best day in 6 months on diabetes drug update

** AMC Networks Inc (AMCX.O): up 2.0%

BUZZ-AMC Networks rises, finance chief to take on additional COO role

** Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N): up 2.3%

BUZZ-PREVIEW: Gains ahead of Q3 results, holiday season forecast

** Biocept Inc (BIOC.O): down 3.9%

BUZZ-Down on delay in commercialization of COVID-19 test

** Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK.O): up 14.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as JPM sees favorable data from epilepsy drug trial

** FAT Brands Inc (FAT.O): up 4.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal to buy Native Grill & Wings chain

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 2.1% ** ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N): up 2.0% ** Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N): up 2.7% ** ConocoPhillips (COP.N): up 2.7% ** Phillips 66 (PSX.N): up 3.4% ** Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG.O): up 3.4%

** Coterra Energy (CTRA.N): up 4.8%

BUZZ-Energy stocks track oil higher after reports of OPEC+ output plan

** Regenxbio Inc (RGNX.O): up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises as rare muscle disorder drug gets FDA's orphan drug tag

** Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST.O): down 6.8%

BUZZ-Slumps on deal to buy Abveris, bigger Q4 loss

** NextDoor Holdings Inc (KIND.N): down 12.2%

BUZZ-There goes the neighborhood: NextDoor stock slides

** Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O): down 5.1%

BUZZ-EA shares slump on online backlash over Battlefield 2042

** Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O): up 3.1%

** International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N): up 1.0%

** Micron Technology Inc (MU.O): up 2.5%

BUZZ-Apple, Cisco lead tech stocks higher

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.