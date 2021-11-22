Tesla, Apple, GoDaddy, Best Buy
The S&P 500 hit a record high on Monday after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term, with Wall Street lenders rallying on the prospect of interest rate hikes in 2022.
At 12:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.55% at 35,797.26. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.46% at 4,719.53 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.47% at 15,981.982.
** Vonage Holdings Corp (VG.O): up 25.9% BUZZ-Hits record high on $6.2 bln buyout deal with Ericsson
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 3.3% BUZZ-Model S Plaid coming to China around March, tweets Tesla's Musk BUZZ-Tesla inches closer to record closing high
** Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA.N): up 20.7% BUZZ-Climbs on upbeat fourth-quarter results
** Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL.N): up 3.3% BUZZ-Rises on $200 mln share buyback plan
BUZZ-China's EdTech co Meten Holding drops on weak Q3
BUZZ-Edges up as CEO discloses stock purchase
BUZZ-Set for best day ever on COVID-19 research contracts
** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): down 0.5%
** Barrick Gold Corp : down 2.0%
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 0.6%
** Yamana Gold Inc : down 1.0%
BUZZ-Gold miners dip on stronger dollar, Fed taper bets
BUZZ-Gains after JP Morgan hints at potential improvement in iPhone 13 supply
BUZZ-Hits record high after $580 mln Badcock deal
BUZZ-Down after security breach exposed Managed WordPress user data
BUZZ-Up after nicotine addiction drug study passes safety review
BUZZ-AI firm Cerence Inc set for worst day ever on downbeat outlook
** Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG.N): up 2.3%
** PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N): up 2.6%
** Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN.O): up 1.9%
BUZZ-Bank stocks jump on Powell re-nomination
BUZZ-Set for best day in 6 months on diabetes drug update
** AMC Networks Inc (AMCX.O): up 2.0%
BUZZ-AMC Networks rises, finance chief to take on additional COO role
** Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N): up 2.3%
BUZZ-PREVIEW: Gains ahead of Q3 results, holiday season forecast
** Biocept Inc (BIOC.O): down 3.9%
BUZZ-Down on delay in commercialization of COVID-19 test
** Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK.O): up 14.5%
BUZZ-Jumps as JPM sees favorable data from epilepsy drug trial
** FAT Brands Inc (FAT.O): up 4.1%
BUZZ-Jumps on deal to buy Native Grill & Wings chain
** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 2.1% ** ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N): up 2.0% ** Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N): up 2.7% ** ConocoPhillips (COP.N): up 2.7% ** Phillips 66 (PSX.N): up 3.4% ** Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG.O): up 3.4%
** Coterra Energy (CTRA.N): up 4.8%
BUZZ-Energy stocks track oil higher after reports of OPEC+ output plan
** Regenxbio Inc (RGNX.O): up 1.0%
BUZZ-Rises as rare muscle disorder drug gets FDA's orphan drug tag
** Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST.O): down 6.8%
BUZZ-Slumps on deal to buy Abveris, bigger Q4 loss
** NextDoor Holdings Inc (KIND.N): down 12.2%
BUZZ-There goes the neighborhood: NextDoor stock slides
** Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O): down 5.1%
BUZZ-EA shares slump on online backlash over Battlefield 2042
** Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O): up 3.1%
** International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N): up 1.0%
** Micron Technology Inc (MU.O): up 2.5%
BUZZ-Apple, Cisco lead tech stocks higher
