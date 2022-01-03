Tesla, Armstrong Flooring, Carnival Corp, BlueCity
- Summary
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>
U.S. stock indexes inched higher on Monday, looking to extend a market recovery from the pandemic shock into the new year, while shares in heavyweight Tesla jumped after the electric carmaker posted bumper delivery numbers.
At 10:33 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.18% at 36,404.72. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.33% at 4,781.98 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.67% at 15,749.582.
BUZZ-Piper Sandler upgrades Wolfspeed, says right time to buy stock
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 9.3%
BUZZ-Tesla charged up after record deliveries, other EV stocks rise read more
** BlueCity Holdings Ltd (BLCT.O): up 19.3%
BUZZ-BlueCity set for best day in nearly a year on buyout offer
** Nio Inc (NIO.N): up 3.6%
** Xpeng Inc : down 2.7%
BUZZ-Chinese EV makers Nio, Xpeng rise as deliveries soar
** Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O): up 5.7%
BUZZ-Robinhood rises as Cathie Wood's ARK invest buys shares on the dip
** Constellation Brands Inc (STZ.N): down 0.1%
BUZZ-Jefferies, JPM raise PT on Constellation Brands ahead of earnings
** Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI.N): up 18.7%
BUZZ-Armstrong Flooring jumps as co mulls sale, strategic alternatives
** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): up 0.3%
** Impinj Inc (PI.O): up 1.8%
BUZZ-Piper Sandler lifts PT on Broadcom, Impinj on 2022 growth promise
** Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN.O): up 3.9%
BUZZ-Kaixin up on securing $20 mln funding
** ODP Corp (ODP.O): up 6.6%
BUZZ-Office Depot owner ODP rises on unit sale, stock buyback boost
** Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT.O): down 28.7%
BUZZ-Applied Therapeutic plunges on delayed filing for rare metabolic disease drug
** CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI.O): up 0.9%
BUZZ-CASI Pharmaceuticals drops after Nasdaq serves deficiency notice
** Nike Inc : down 1.5%
BUZZ-Guggenheim picks retail favorites for 2022, calls Nike 'best idea'
** Genprex Inc (GNPX.O): up 60.3%
BUZZ-Genprex jumps after lung cancer drug gets FDA 'Fast Track' tag
BUZZ-MKM Partners expects airlines to lower capacities in 2022, Delta top pick
** iTeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS.O): up 10.0%
BUZZ-iTeos Therapeutics leaps as set to join S&P SmallCap index
** Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX.O): up 117.7%
BUZZ-Immix Biopharma jumps on rare-disease tag for pediatric cancer drug
** AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC.N): up 2.0%
BUZZ-AMC up after CEO tweets about his resolution to refinance co's debt
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.