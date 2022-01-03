Tesla, Armstrong Flooring, Carnival Corp, BlueCity

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes inched higher on Monday, looking to extend a market recovery from the pandemic shock into the new year, while shares in heavyweight Tesla jumped after the electric carmaker posted bumper delivery numbers.

At 10:33 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.18% at 36,404.72. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.33% at 4,781.98 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.67% at 15,749.582.

BUZZ-Piper Sandler upgrades Wolfspeed, says right time to buy stock

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 9.3%

BUZZ-Tesla charged up after record deliveries, other EV stocks rise read more

** BlueCity Holdings Ltd (BLCT.O): up 19.3%

BUZZ-BlueCity set for best day in nearly a year on buyout offer

** Nio Inc (NIO.N): up 3.6%

** Xpeng Inc : down 2.7%

BUZZ-Chinese EV makers Nio, Xpeng rise as deliveries soar

** Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O): up 5.7%

BUZZ-Robinhood rises as Cathie Wood's ARK invest buys shares on the dip

** Constellation Brands Inc (STZ.N): down 0.1%

BUZZ-Jefferies, JPM raise PT on Constellation Brands ahead of earnings

** Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI.N): up 18.7%

BUZZ-Armstrong Flooring jumps as co mulls sale, strategic alternatives

** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): up 0.3%

** Impinj Inc (PI.O): up 1.8%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler lifts PT on Broadcom, Impinj on 2022 growth promise

** Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN.O): up 3.9%

BUZZ-Kaixin up on securing $20 mln funding

** ODP Corp (ODP.O): up 6.6%

BUZZ-Office Depot owner ODP rises on unit sale, stock buyback boost

** Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT.O): down 28.7%

BUZZ-Applied Therapeutic plunges on delayed filing for rare metabolic disease drug

** CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI.O): up 0.9%

BUZZ-CASI Pharmaceuticals drops after Nasdaq serves deficiency notice

** Nike Inc : down 1.5%

BUZZ-Guggenheim picks retail favorites for 2022, calls Nike 'best idea'

** Genprex Inc (GNPX.O): up 60.3%

BUZZ-Genprex jumps after lung cancer drug gets FDA 'Fast Track' tag

BUZZ-MKM Partners expects airlines to lower capacities in 2022, Delta top pick

** iTeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS.O): up 10.0%

BUZZ-iTeos Therapeutics leaps as set to join S&P SmallCap index

** Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX.O): up 117.7%

BUZZ-Immix Biopharma jumps on rare-disease tag for pediatric cancer drug

** AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC.N): up 2.0%

BUZZ-AMC up after CEO tweets about his resolution to refinance co's debt

Compiled by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru

