Tesla, Armstrong Flooring, Immix Biopharma, BlueCity

U.S. stock indexes on Monday looked to extend a market recovery from the pandemic shock into the new year, led by a surge in heavyweight Tesla after the electric carmaker posted bumper delivery numbers
At 12:08 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.14% at 36,389.26. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.11% at 4,771.37 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.61% at 15,740.861.
** JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N): up 2.6% ** Wells Fargo : up 5.4% ** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): up 2.9% ** Citigroup (C.N): up 4.7% ** Bank of America (BAC.N): up 4.1%
BUZZ-Big banks rise as U.S. Treasury yields spike
BUZZ-Wells Fargo jumps on report Barclays upgrades co to 'overweight' [nL4N2TJ1I6
BUZZ-Guggenheim sees opportunities within neurology, immunology spaces in 2022
BUZZ-Piper Sandler upgrades Wolfspeed, says right time to buy stock
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 10.3%
BUZZ-Tesla charged up after record deliveries, other EV stocks also rise read more
** BlueCity Holdings Ltd (BLCT.O): up 17.0%
BUZZ-BlueCity set for best day in nearly a year on buyout offer
** Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O): up 3.6%
BUZZ-Robinhood rises as Cathie Wood's ARK invest buys shares on the dip
** Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI.N): up 26.8%
BUZZ-Armstrong Flooring jumps as co mulls sale, strategic alternatives
** Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN.O): up 4.8%
BUZZ-Kaixin up on securing $20 mln funding
** ODP Corp (ODP.O): up 6.4%
BUZZ-Office Depot owner ODP rises on unit sale, stock buyback boost
** Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT.O): down 31.9%
BUZZ-Applied Therapeutic plunges on delayed filing for rare metabolic disease drug
** Nike Inc : down 1.7%
BUZZ-Guggenheim picks retail favorites for 2022, calls Nike 'best idea'
** Genprex Inc (GNPX.O): up 107.6%
BUZZ-Genprex jumps after lung cancer drug gets FDA 'Fast Track' tag
BUZZ-MKM Partners expects airlines to lower capacities in 2022, Delta top pick
** iTeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS.O): up 2.7%
BUZZ-iTeos Therapeutics leaps as set to join S&P SmallCap index
** Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX.O): up 109.3%
BUZZ-Immix Biopharma jumps on rare-disease tag for pediatric cancer drug
** AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC.N): up 0.9%
BUZZ-AMC up after CEO tweets about his resolution to refinance co's debt
