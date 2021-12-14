Tesla, Beyond Meat, Novavax, Chinese stocks

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as investors locked in some gains ahead of a potential decision on faster tapering from the Federal Reserve this week.

At 7:34 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.10% at 35,681. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.11% at 4,663.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.42% at 16,014.

Compiled by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru

