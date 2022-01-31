Tesla, Beyond Meat, Spotify

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

Nasdaq 100 futures rose on Monday, with the tech-heavy index on track for the worst month since 2008 as investors shied away from stocks with lofty valuations amid aggressive rate hike expectations, mixed earnings and geopolitical tensions.

At 7:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.60% at 34,386. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.33% at 4,408.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.23% at 14,466.75.

** Spotify Technology (SPOT.N): up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Spotify to add 'advisory' to podcast episodes with COVID-19 discussion

** Cirix Systems Inc (CTXS.O): down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Elliott, Vista inch towards deal to buy Citrix - source

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Buy the Tesla dip: Credit Suisse raises to outperform

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.