Tesla, Beyond Meat, Spotify
- Summary
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>
Nasdaq 100 futures rose on Monday, with the tech-heavy index on track for the worst month since 2008 as investors shied away from stocks with lofty valuations amid aggressive rate hike expectations, mixed earnings and geopolitical tensions.
At 7:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.60% at 34,386. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.33% at 4,408.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.23% at 14,466.75.
** Spotify Technology (SPOT.N): up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Spotify to add 'advisory' to podcast episodes with COVID-19 discussion
** Cirix Systems Inc (CTXS.O): down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Elliott, Vista inch towards deal to buy Citrix - source
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Buy the Tesla dip: Credit Suisse raises to outperform
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.