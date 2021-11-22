Tesla, Bluebird Bio, Zhihu, Talkspace

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street indexes were set to rise on Monday as energy and bank stocks recovered slightly from last week's losses, while upcoming economic data and an expected announcement on the next Federal Reserve chair kept gains in check.

At 8:51 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.20% at 35,619. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.27% at 4,707.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.42% at 16,644.

** Vonage Holdings Corp (VG.O): up 24.7% premarket BUZZ-Hits record high on $6.2 bln buyout deal with Ericsson

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Model S Plaid coming to China around March, tweets Tesla's Musk

** Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA.N): up 11.2% premarket BUZZ-Climbs on upbeat fourth-quarter results

** Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL.N): up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $200 mln share buyback plan

