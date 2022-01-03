Tesla, Container Store, Apple
- Summary
U.S. stock indexes on Monday looked to extend a market recovery from the pandemic shock into the new year, led by a surge in heavyweight Tesla after the electric carmaker posted bumper delivery numbers
At 13:28 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.27% at 36,436.81. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.25% at 4,778.31 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.78% at 15,766.947.
** JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N): up 2.3% ** Wells Fargo : up 5.7% ** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): up 2.9% ** Citigroup (C.N): up 5.2% ** Bank of America (BAC.N): up 4.2%
BUZZ-Big banks rise as U.S. Treasury yields spike
** Container Store Group Inc : up 10.0%
BUZZ-Container Store rallies after Closet Works deal
** AT&T (T.N): up 3.4% ** Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N): up 0.9%
BUZZ-AT&T, Verizon up after refusing to delay 5G roll out
** IAC/Interactive Corp (IAC.O): up 2.3% BUZZ-IAC/InterActiveCorp up, JPM resumes coverage with 'overweight'
BUZZ-Guggenheim sees opportunities within neurology, immunology spaces in 2022
BUZZ-Piper Sandler upgrades Wolfspeed, says right time to buy stock
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 11.4%
BUZZ-Tesla charged up after record deliveries, other EV stocks also rise read more
** BlueCity Holdings Ltd (BLCT.O): up 17.5%
BUZZ-BlueCity set for best day in nearly a year on buyout offer
** Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O): up 5.3%
BUZZ-Robinhood rises as Cathie Wood's ARK invest buys shares on the dip
** Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI.N): up 32.8%
BUZZ-Armstrong Flooring jumps as co mulls sale, strategic alternatives
** Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN.O): up 5.7%
BUZZ-Kaixin up on securing $20 mln funding
** ODP Corp (ODP.O): up 6.3%
BUZZ-Office Depot owner ODP rises on unit sale, stock buyback boost
** Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT.O): down 31.4%
BUZZ-Applied Therapeutic plunges on delayed filing for rare metabolic disease drug
** McDonald's Corp (MCD.N): down 0.5%
BUZZ-Piper Sandler raises McDonald's rating on drive-thru, burger demand
** Nike Inc : down 2.0%
BUZZ-Guggenheim picks retail favorites for 2022, calls Nike 'best idea'
** Genprex Inc (GNPX.O): up 131.3%
BUZZ-Genprex jumps after lung cancer drug gets FDA 'Fast Track' tag
BUZZ-MKM Partners expects airlines to lower capacities in 2022, Delta top pick
** iTeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS.O): up 2.0%
BUZZ-iTeos Therapeutics leaps as set to join S&P SmallCap index
** Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX.O): up 107.3%
BUZZ-Immix Biopharma jumps on rare-disease tag for pediatric cancer drug
** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 2.5%
BUZZ-Apple hits record high, marches closer to $3 trillion market value
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
