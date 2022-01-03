Tesla, Container Store, Apple

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

U.S. stock indexes on Monday looked to extend a market recovery from the pandemic shock into the new year, led by a surge in heavyweight Tesla after the electric carmaker posted bumper delivery numbers

At 13:28 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.27% at 36,436.81. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.25% at 4,778.31 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.78% at 15,766.947.

** JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N): up 2.3% ** Wells Fargo : up 5.7% ** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): up 2.9% ** Citigroup (C.N): up 5.2% ** Bank of America (BAC.N): up 4.2%

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BUZZ-Big banks rise as U.S. Treasury yields spike

** Container Store Group Inc : up 10.0%

BUZZ-Container Store rallies after Closet Works deal

** AT&T (T.N): up 3.4% ** Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N): up 0.9%

BUZZ-AT&T, Verizon up after refusing to delay 5G roll out

** IAC/Interactive Corp (IAC.O): up 2.3% BUZZ-IAC/InterActiveCorp up, JPM resumes coverage with 'overweight'

BUZZ-Guggenheim sees opportunities within neurology, immunology spaces in 2022

BUZZ-Piper Sandler upgrades Wolfspeed, says right time to buy stock

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 11.4%

BUZZ-Tesla charged up after record deliveries, other EV stocks also rise read more

** BlueCity Holdings Ltd (BLCT.O): up 17.5%

BUZZ-BlueCity set for best day in nearly a year on buyout offer

** Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O): up 5.3%

BUZZ-Robinhood rises as Cathie Wood's ARK invest buys shares on the dip

** Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI.N): up 32.8%

BUZZ-Armstrong Flooring jumps as co mulls sale, strategic alternatives

** Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN.O): up 5.7%

BUZZ-Kaixin up on securing $20 mln funding

** ODP Corp (ODP.O): up 6.3%

BUZZ-Office Depot owner ODP rises on unit sale, stock buyback boost

** Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT.O): down 31.4%

BUZZ-Applied Therapeutic plunges on delayed filing for rare metabolic disease drug

** McDonald's Corp (MCD.N): down 0.5%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler raises McDonald's rating on drive-thru, burger demand

** Nike Inc : down 2.0%

BUZZ-Guggenheim picks retail favorites for 2022, calls Nike 'best idea'

** Genprex Inc (GNPX.O): up 131.3%

BUZZ-Genprex jumps after lung cancer drug gets FDA 'Fast Track' tag

BUZZ-MKM Partners expects airlines to lower capacities in 2022, Delta top pick

** iTeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS.O): up 2.0%

BUZZ-iTeos Therapeutics leaps as set to join S&P SmallCap index

** Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX.O): up 107.3%

BUZZ-Immix Biopharma jumps on rare-disease tag for pediatric cancer drug

** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 2.5%

BUZZ-Apple hits record high, marches closer to $3 trillion market value

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.