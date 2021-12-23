Tesla, InnovAge, Nikola, FedEx
- Summary
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>
Wall Street's main indexes rose for a third straight session on Thursday after early data suggested the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared, lifting the mood ahead of Christmas break.
At 10:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.59% at 35,965.59. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.64% at 4,726.72 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.63% at 15,620.423.
** SciPlay Corporation (SCPL.O): down 17.2%
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BUZZ-SciPlay slumps as Scientific Games pulls takeover offer
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 3.0%
BUZZ-Credit Suisse sees Tesla delivering about 290,000 vehicles in Q4
BUZZ-Wedbush sees Tesla owning $2.5 trillion of the EV market in 2022
** JD.com Inc : down 7.8%
BUZZ- JD.com slips as Tencent cuts ownership; major Chinese stocks down
** Allakos Inc (ALLK.O): up 28.2%
BUZZ-Allakos eyes recovery, retailers flock to drugmaker
** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited : up 6.6%
** Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN.O): up 2.8%
** MGM Resorts International (MGM.N): up 1.0%
** Las Vegas Sands Corp. : up 2.9%
** Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N): up 0.4%
** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N): up 0.2%
** TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP.O): up 1.7%
** Expedia Group Inc (EXPE.O): up 0.7%
BUZZ-Travel, cruise stocks extend gains as Omicron worries abate
** Carnival Corporation (CCL.N): down 0.9%
BUZZ-Carnival Corp's recovery is beyond the horizon - Berenberg
** Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX.O): up 6.9%
BUZZ-Ortho Clinical set for best day on Quidel's $6 billion takeover offer
** Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN.O): up 7.8%
BUZZ-Kaixin up on agreement to sell 10,000 electric trucks to China's Shencheng
** Crocs Inc (CROX.O): down 14.0%
BUZZ-Crocs falls on deal to buy Italian footwear maker Heydude for $2.5 bln
** SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI.O): down 0.5%
BUZZ-Rosenblatt cuts SoFi's PT after U.S. extends pause on student loan repayment
** Endo International plc (ENDP.O): up 1.8%
BUZZ-Endo up on deal with South Korean co to market anti-seizure drug in Canada
** Nikola Corporation (NKLA.O): up 21.0%
BUZZ-Nikola completes first truck delivery, signals 'more to come'; shares up
** FedEx Corporation (FDX.N): up 1.8%
** United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N): up 1.7%
BUZZ-Bernstein delivers PT upgrades to Fedex, UPS on upbeat sectoral outlook
** Agnico Eagle Mines Limited : down 1.6%
BUZZ-Agnico down on sending Nunavat site workers home amid rising COVID-19 cases
** MamaMancini's Holdings Inc (MMMB.O): up 14.8%
BUZZ-MamaMancini's up as co to acquire two gourmet food manufacturers for $14 mln
** InnovAge Holding Corp (INNV.O): down 46.5%
BUZZ-Innovage slumps after audit sanctions in Colorado, withdraws 2022 guidance
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.