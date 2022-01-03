Tesla, McDonald's, Wolfspeed

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures tracking the S&P 500 neared record levels on Monday as Wall Street looked to extend a recovery from the pandemic shock into the new year, while shares in heavyweight Tesla jumped after the electric carmaker posted bumper delivery numbers.

At 8:24 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.39% at 36,369. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.55% at 4,784.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.73% at 16,439.75.

** McDonalds's Corp (MCD.N): up 1.0% premarket

BUZZ-Piper Sandler optimistic about U.S. restaurant industry in 2022

BUZZ-Piper Sandler raises McDonald's rating on drive-thru, burger demand

** Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI.N): up 32.3% premarket BUZZ-Armstrong Flooring jumps as co mulls sale, strategic alternatives

** Xpeng Inc : up 2.4% premarket

BUZZ-Chinese EV makers Nio, Xpeng rise as deliveries soar

Compiled by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru

