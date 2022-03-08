Tesla, Nine Energy, Mandiant
U.S. stock index futures stabilized on Tuesday, after a steep sell-off on Wall Street in the previous session as investors assessed the impact of a spike in oil prices and Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
At 7:12 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.47% at 32,935. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.52% at 4,220.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.25% at 13,353.75.
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Shares up as production in China rises
** Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE.N): up 49.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q4 revenue, lower-than-expected loss
** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 0.7% premarket
** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): up 1.1% premarket
** Occidental Petroleum : up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Oil stocks rise as talks of Russian fuel sanctions stoke supply concerns
** Mandiant Inc (MNDT.O): down 3.8% premarket
** Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O): up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Google to acquire cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 bln
** Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR.O): up 12.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on deal with Novartis for RNA tech
** Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC.O): up 157.4% premarket BUZZ-Soars as gold surges above $2,000/oz
** Polymet Mining Corp : up 40.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges as nickel tops $100,000/T on Russia supply risks
