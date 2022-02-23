Tesla, Overstock.com, Rackspace Technology, Palo Alto Networks
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Companies
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- >The Day Ahead newsletter:
- >The Morning News Call newsletter:
U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesay after giving up all of the opening gains as reports of cyberattacks on several Ukrainian state websites added to fears about escalating tensions with Russia.
At 10:42 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.21% at 33,525.02. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.26% at 4,293.7 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.43% at 13,324.572.
BUZZ-Overstock rallies on profit beat, ICE investment in tZERO
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BUZZ-HollyFrontier down on wider-than-expected Q4 loss
BUZZ-CoStar Group falls after disappointing 2022 guidance
BUZZ-Diamondback up on higher Q4 profit, boosts dividend
BUZZ-Raymond James upgrades Intel to 'market perform', shares rise
BUZZ-Lantheus rises as FDA approves new manufacturing facility
BUZZ-Jefferies says Olaplex sales momentum persists, upgrades to 'buy'
BUZZ-Indonesia Energy extends gains
BUZZ-Jiuzi up on deal with Chinese EV manufacturer Jemmell
BUZZ-MercadoLibre gains on Q4 rev surge, user growth
BUZZ-Tesla rises on plans to expand production at Shanghai factory
BUZZ-Rackspace plunges on weak Q1 guidance, analyst downgrades
BUZZ-Nu Holdings rises on posting smaller Q4 loss
BUZZ-Renewable Energy Group jumps on report of takeover interest
BUZZ-Ocugen slides on stock offering
BUZZ-Palo Alto Networks rises on upbeat annual forecast, PT raises
BUZZ-Kodiak Sciences slumps after eye disease drug fails study
BUZZ-Lowe's climbs after raising 2022 sales, profit forecast
BUZZ-Tenneco surges as Apollo Global to acquire co at 100% premium
BUZZ-Crypto stocks bounce as risk appetite improves
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.