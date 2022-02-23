Tesla, Overstock.com, Rackspace Technology, Palo Alto Networks

U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesay after giving up all of the opening gains as reports of cyberattacks on several Ukrainian state websites added to fears about escalating tensions with Russia.

At 10:42 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.21% at 33,525.02. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.26% at 4,293.7 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.43% at 13,324.572.

BUZZ-Overstock rallies on profit beat, ICE investment in tZERO

BUZZ-HollyFrontier down on wider-than-expected Q4 loss

BUZZ-CoStar Group falls after disappointing 2022 guidance

BUZZ-Diamondback up on higher Q4 profit, boosts dividend

BUZZ-Raymond James upgrades Intel to 'market perform', shares rise

BUZZ-Lantheus rises as FDA approves new manufacturing facility

BUZZ-Jefferies says Olaplex sales momentum persists, upgrades to 'buy'

BUZZ-Indonesia Energy extends gains

BUZZ-Jiuzi up on deal with Chinese EV manufacturer Jemmell

BUZZ-MercadoLibre gains on Q4 rev surge, user growth

BUZZ-Tesla rises on plans to expand production at Shanghai factory

BUZZ-Rackspace plunges on weak Q1 guidance, analyst downgrades

BUZZ-Nu Holdings rises on posting smaller Q4 loss

BUZZ-Renewable Energy Group jumps on report of takeover interest

BUZZ-Ocugen slides on stock offering

BUZZ-Palo Alto Networks rises on upbeat annual forecast, PT raises

BUZZ-Kodiak Sciences slumps after eye disease drug fails study

BUZZ-Lowe's climbs after raising 2022 sales, profit forecast

BUZZ-Tenneco surges as Apollo Global to acquire co at 100% premium

BUZZ-Crypto stocks bounce as risk appetite improves

