Tesla, RR Donnelley, Kroger

The blue-chip Dow hit an all-time high on Thursday, extending a record-setting run as a dip in weekly jobless claims allayed fears over the economic damage from a rampant surge in COVID-19 infections in the United States.

At 10:05 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.18% at 36,552.93. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.17% at 4,801.33 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.38% at 15,826.792.

** Biogen Inc (BIIB.O): down 6.5% BUZZ-Drops as Samsung BioLogics says report on deal talks untrue

** Micron Technology (MU.O): down 2.3% BUZZ-Down after warning China's Xian lockdown could cause memory chip delays

** Ameris Bancorp (ABCB.O): up 1.1% BUZZ-Stephens hikes Ameris PT, says Balboa deal to provide solid returns

** Kroger Co (KR.N): up 1.5% BUZZ-Rises on authorizing $1 bln share buyback plan

** Future FinTech Group (FTFT.O): up 17.9% BUZZ-Surges after announcing new blockchain division

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): down 1.0%

BUZZ-Falls as co recalls over 475,000 cars

** RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD.N): up 4.9%

BUZZ- hits record peak on new bid trumping Chatham offer

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

