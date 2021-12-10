Tesla, Southwest Airlines, Snap Inc, Moderna, SM Energy

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes rose on Friday after data showed consumer prices rose largely in line with estimates last month, taking some pressure off investors concerned about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening of its monetary policy.

At 10:25 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.27% at 35,850.25. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.60% at 4,695.51 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.66% at 15,619.84.

BUZZ-Co's market cap drops below $1 tln, Musk sells shares worth $12 bln in a month

** Oracle Corporation (ORCL.N): up 13.7%

BUZZ-Hits record high after upbeat forecast, PT raises

** National Beverage Corp (FIZZ.O): down 15.2%

BUZZ-Dives 15% after Q2 earnings miss

BUZZ-Descends as Goldman says "sell", sets Street-low PT

** Snap Inc (SNAP.N): down 1.2%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler cuts co's PT on Apple IDFA concerns

** DiDi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 3.0%

BUZZ-Taps Goldman for HK listing, U.S. delisting

** Moderna Inc (MRNA.O): down 8.3%

BUZZ-Tumbles as flu vaccine data fails to impress

** Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N): up 0.6%

BUZZ-Finland selects co's F-35 fighter jets to replace ageing combat jets

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank downgrades after surprise Q4 loss, shares sink

** SM Energy Co (SM.N): up 1.8%

BUZZ-Gains on upgrade from Cowen

** Figs Inc (FIGS.N): down 16.2%

BUZZ-Slides after CFO Jeffrey Lawrence retires

** Centene Corporation (CNC.N): up 5.0%

BUZZ-Sees 2022 revenue, profit above estimates

** Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI.O): up 0.5% BUZZ-Berenberg latest brokerage to cut co's Bargain Outlet's PT

** Chewy Inc (CHWY.N): down 7.4% BUZZ-Set to open at 16-month low on wider-than-expected Q3 loss, PT cuts

** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): up 9.3% BUZZ-Street View: Co's fundamentals impressive but risks remain

** American Outdoor Brands (AOUT.O): down 14.1% BUZZ-Sinks on qtrly miss

** Sprinklr Inc (CXM.N): up 18.3% BUZZ-Gains on Q3 sales beat, JPM raise

** C3.ai Inc (AI.N): up 6.1% BUZZ-Surges on $500 mln agreement with U.S. Department of Defense

** Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN.O): up 0.6% BUZZ-Up on report Microsoft's buyout bid set to win EU nod

** Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O): up 4.5% BUZZ-Street View: Membership growth, lower expenses overshadow holiday fears for co

** Everbridge Inc (EVBG.O): down 46.0% BUZZ-Falls on CEO's resignation plan

** Lululemon Athletica (LULU.O): down 1.4% BUZZ-Hits near 2-month low after warning of demand slowdown

** CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.N): up 0.2% BUZZ-SPAC up on $4.8 bln deal to take Getty Images public

** Peloton Interactive (PTON.O): down 2.5% BUZZ-Falls after Credit Suisse downgrades on near-term growth worries

** Context Therapeutics (CNTX.O): up 10.7% BUZZ-Up after drug shows promise in breast cancer study

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

