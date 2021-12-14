Tesla, Weibo, Beyond Meat, pharma stocks

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in November and ahead of a potential decision on faster tapering from the Federal Reserve this week.

At 8:58 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.27% at 35,549. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.62% at 4,640, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.11% at 15,904.

Compiled by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru

