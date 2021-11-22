Asian Markets
Tesla's Musk says Model S Plaid may come to China around March
1 minute read
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday that Model S Plaid will "probably" be coming to China around March.
In September last year, Tesla introduced a new Model S Plaid, a 520-mile range sedan that can reach top speeds of up to 200 miles per hour (320 km per hour), with deliveries starting in 2021.
Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur
