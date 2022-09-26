Thai Aug exports rise 7.5% y/y, slightly lower than forecast

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-based exports rose 7.5% in August from a year earlier, the commerce minister said on Monday, slightly lower than analysts' expectations.

That compares with a forecast rise of 7.7% for August in a Reuters poll, and after July's 4.3% increase. In the January-August period, exports rose 11% year on year, Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference.

