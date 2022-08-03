Thai business group keeps 2022 growth outlook at 2.75 to 3.5%
BANGKOK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's leading joint business group said on Wednesday the economy is still expected to grow 2.75% to 3.5% this year, helped by increased exports and tourism, but it faces rising inflationary pressures.
Exports are expected to increase 6% to 8% this year, up from a previous forecast rise of 5% to 7%, while foreign tourist arrivals are seem at 7 million to 8 million this year, according to the group, which includes representatives from industry, banking and commerce.
