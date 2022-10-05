Thai business group revises 2022 GDP growth outlook to 3.0-3.5%















BANGKOK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.0% to 3.5% this year, a slight improvement from a previous forecast of 2.75% to 3.5%, helped by a pickup in the vital tourism sector, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday.

The number of foreign tourists is expected at 9 to 10 million this year, according to the group, which has representatives drawn from industry, banking and commerce

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty











