Thai c.bank closely monitoring 'volatile' baht

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank on Friday said it was closely monitoring the baht currency, and was ready to manage any excessive moves.

The baht , one the of region's worst-performing currencies, hit its weakest level since December 2006 earlier on Friday.

The currency is more volatile due to external factors and businesses have been urged to hedge, the central bank said in a text message to reporters.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ed Davies

