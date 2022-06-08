Thai central bank holds key rate at record low despite inflation

BANGKOK, June 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, as expected, maintaining support for a slow economic recovery in the face of global uncertainty and despite surging inflation.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted 4-3 to hold the one-day repurchase rate (THCBIR=ECI) at 0.50%, where it has been since May 2020, for a 16th straight meeting.

All 20 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to stay on hold. read more

Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Andrew Heavens

