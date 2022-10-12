Thai consumer confidence at 8-month high in September















BANGKOK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a fourth straight month in September, reaching an eight-month high, bolstered by improved economic activity following the easing of COVID-19 curbs, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 44.6 in September from 43.7 in the previous month.

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies











