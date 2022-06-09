Thai consumer mood at 9-min low in May on living costs, Ukraine war

BANGKOK, June 9 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence dropped for a fifth straight month in May, hitting a ninth-month low, due to worries over higher living costs and the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 40.2 in May from 40.7 the previous month.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty

