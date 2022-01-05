Asian Markets
Thai Dec headline CPI rises 2.17% y/y, below forecast
BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose less than expected by 2.17% in December from a year earlier, driven by higher oil and vegetable prices, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
The reading compared with a forecast for a rise of 2.6% in a Reuters poll and followed November's 2.71% increase.
The core CPI index was up 0.29% from a year earlier, versus a forecast for a 0.31% rise.
For 2021, the headline CPI increased 1.23% while the core CPI index rose 0.23%.
The headline CPI in 2022 is projected to rise by 1.5%.
