Thai Dec headline CPI rises 2.17% y/y, below forecast

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose less than expected by 2.17% in December from a year earlier, driven by higher oil and vegetable prices, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a rise of 2.6% in a Reuters poll and followed November's 2.71% increase.

The core CPI index was up 0.29% from a year earlier, versus a forecast for a 0.31% rise.

For 2021, the headline CPI increased 1.23% while the core CPI index rose 0.23%.

The headline CPI in 2022 is projected to rise by 1.5%.

Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies

