Thai domestic car sales dip in Nov, better outlook seen

Summary Nov car sales dip 3.2% y/y vs 13% y/y fall in Oct

Car sales seen at 800,000-850,000 in 2022

BANGKOK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand fell 3.2% in November from a year after a 13% fall in the previous month, thanks to the country's broader reopening and government support measures, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian country reopened to more vaccinated foreign visitors last month following an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

In November, car sales were 71,716 vehicles, the highest in eight months, and 668,520 cars in January-November. The FTI expects its full-year sales target of 750,000 to be achieved.

In 2022, the FTI forecast domestic sales of 800,000 to 850,000 cars, and car exports of 900,000 to 950,000 units.

"But we also have to look at the COVID-19 situation and how severe a microchip shortage will be," Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for FTI's automotive industry division told a briefing.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers, including Toyota (7203.T), Honda (7267.T) and Mitsubishi (7211.T). The industry accounts for about 10% of Thailand's gross domestic product and manufacturing jobs.

In November, car exports jumped 32.6% to 98,829 units, also the highest in eight months, having benefited from a global recovery, Surapong said.

Car exports in January-November were 857,887, already exceeding a target of 850,000 cars, he added.

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies

