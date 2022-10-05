Thai economy seen up 3.0 to 3.5% this year - finmin















BANGKOK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is still expected to grow 3.0 to 3.5% this year, while a weak baht is helping exports, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

But supply chains problems, such as in the automobile and electronics sectors, are also affecting exports Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar.

His growth projection was matched by a leading joint business group and compared with 3.3% growth predicted by the central bank.

Headline inflation in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy was less than expected in September, decelerating from the previous month, data showed on Wednesday, but above-target consumer prices reinforced expectations of a further interest rate hike from the central bank in November.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty











