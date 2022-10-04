Thai export seen up 8% this year - shippers















BANGKOK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to rise 8% this year, the top end of a previous forecasts range of 6% to 8%, helped by increased demand for food amid global food insecurity, the national shippers' group said on Tuesday.

Exports, which rose 11% in January-August from a year earlier, should continue its momentum, Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.