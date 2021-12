BANGKOK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports this year are expected to rise between 12% to 14%, boosted by strong global demand and a weaker baht currency , the national shippers' council said on Tuesday.

The group is maintaining its forecast for 5% export growth next year, it told a briefing.

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies

