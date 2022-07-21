Thai exports seen up 6-7% this year - Export-Import Bank

BANGKOK, July 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to rise 6% to 7% this year, the pace slowing in the second half amid higher inflation and freight rates, the Export-Import Bank of Thailand said on Thursday.

The bank's index also pointed to a slower export growth rate, dragged by a global slowdown and supply chain issues, President Rak Vorrakitpokatorn said in a statement. Between January and May, exports rose 12.9% from a year earlier.

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

