Thai factory output unexpectedly dips 0.08% y/y

BANGKOK, July 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in June dropped 0.08% from a year earlier, dragged down by lower production of hard disk drives, plastic pellets and steel, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

That compared with a forecast rise of 0.35% in factory output for June in a Reuters poll, and after a revised yearly drop of 1.98% in May.

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty

