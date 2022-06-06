Thai govt aiming for 10% export growth this year - FinMin

BANGKOK, June 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's government is aiming for export growth of 10% this year, which will be a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, the finance minister said on Monday.

The economy is expected to grow a yearly 5% each in the remaining three quarters of the year, which would result in growth of 3.5% for the whole year, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar. Government spending and a recovery in tourism are also expected to help, he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.