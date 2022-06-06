Thai govt aiming for 10% export growth this year - FinMin
BANGKOK, June 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's government is aiming for export growth of 10% this year, which will be a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, the finance minister said on Monday.
The economy is expected to grow a yearly 5% each in the remaining three quarters of the year, which would result in growth of 3.5% for the whole year, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar. Government spending and a recovery in tourism are also expected to help, he said.
