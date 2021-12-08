Thai joint business group sees GDP growth next year 3%-4.5%

BANGKOK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's leading joint-business group on Wednesday said it expects gross domestic product growth in 2022 to reach as high as 4.5%, in line with global recovery.

The group maintained its growth outlook for the year to between 0.5% to 1.5%, and expects exports to grow up to 15% before slowing down to 3% to 5% next year, the joint group of industry, banking and commerce said in a statement.

Thailand's government projects growth in 2022 to be between 3.5% to 4.5%.

The group said the Omicron COVID-19 variant could slow down recovery in the tourism sector, a big employer and source of revenue.

"There is still concern in the short term despite a recovery, it's slow ... we urge the government to implement more measures in time for New Year festivities so businesses can distribute products," said Chamber of Commerce chairman, Sanan Angubolkul.

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai, writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty

